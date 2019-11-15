Barcelona starlet hints at exit amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea

Barcelona youngster Abel Ruiz has indicated that he is no longer interested in remaining at Barcelona, due to the lack of first-team opportunities under manager Ernesto Valverde.

In an interview with EFE (via Marca), Ruiz revealed his desire to succeed at Barcelona, while at the same time also indicating that he is indeed willing to move elsewhere, should better opportunities arise.

“It’s not that I didn’t want to stay, as I’ve always said that my first option was [to stay at] Barcelona, but it’s true that you want to keep growing and keep improving and, in the end, you’re looking to do the best thing for yourself,” he said, before adding:

“In this case, the decision was to stay in the Segunda B [with Barcelona B] and wait for opportunities in the first team. I train day by day and I go step by step, I think the secret is growing little by little.”

“The opportunities will come and you have to be ready, which is what we’re trying to do in the academy. I want to grow as a player and as a person at this club because they’ve given me everything since the first day.”

“As long as they believe in me, I’m going to believe in them. In the end, it’s true that if you don’t get the opportunities that you want, you will have to look elsewhere and find some minutes in these competitions.”

During the summer, it was reported that Arsenal and Chelsea were keen on signing him from the Catalan giants.

Should either of them renew their interest during the upcoming summer transfer window, Ruiz may leave Barcelona after seven years of playing for them in various levels.