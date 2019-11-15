According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is “furious” with the club’s board, including Chairman Daniel Levy, for failing to sign Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho during the summer.

Express claims that Pochettinho wanted to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League, nearly 20 months after he left Liverpool to join Barcelona.

But Daniel Levy and co were apparently not so keen as Pochettino – and eventually, Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich signed him on a season-long loan. And what’s even worse for the North Londoners, is the fact that Coutinho also played the full match as Bayern sunk them by a scoreline of 7-2 in the Champions League.

According to The Sun, the board’s failure to pursue a deal for the versatile attacker has not gone down well with Pochettino.

The Argentine manager, who is a target for both Real Madrid and Manchester United ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season, strongly believed that the Barcelona ace would solve a lot of his current side’s attacking woes.

Later during the transfer window, Spurs also failed to complete the signing of Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

However, they were still able to land Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Real Betis – and they are likely to sign him on a permanent deal next summer.