Reports: Real Madrid handed major blow as on-loan star refuses to return next summer

According to reports, Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, who is currently on loan at Premier League club Arsenal, has refused to return to Spain after his loan-term ends next summer.

Mirror reports that reports in Spain have claimed that Ceballos will refuse a return to Real Madrid as long as Zinedine Zidane continues as their manager. As mentioned earlier, the Spanish midfielder joined Arsenal on loan in the summer, and has since become a major hit with their fans despite a difficult start to their 2019-20 campaign.

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Ceballos apparently asked Real Madrid not to include an option to buy in his loan contract, as he was expecting to rejoin them next season.

But his deteriorating relationship with Zidane means that he will now choose not to head back as Arsenal pursue a permanent transfer.

During October, the 23-year-old famously admitted that he does not regret the fact that he is no longer a part of Los Blancos.

“I don’t feel sorry for not being there [Madrid],” he said, before adding:

“I’ve been successful in leaving, now I’m where I want to be and I’m very happy.”

“My idea was to leave, play and enjoy football. In the previous two years, I hadn’t done that,” he explained.

It remains to be seen whether Ceballos’ decision will help the Gunners sign him on a permanent deal, ahead of the 2020-21 season.