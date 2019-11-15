Reports: PSG superstar makes final decision on future amidst Real Madrid interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has decided to remain at the club, despite an ongoing interest in him from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

It is AS that reports that according to Julien Laurens, a journalist for ESPN, Mbappe has “pledged to remain” at PSG at least for another season beyond the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The report further adds that if the 20-year-old wants to leave, he will have to force the issue on his own.

AS also stresses that Mbappe has, in fact, been linked with a “dream” move to Real Madrid, but PSG is keen to force him to stay, with the help of an astronomical offer that would influence him enough, to commit his future to the club.

PSG currently value the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner at a massive €400million, but it is not surprising given his insane amount of talent and ability.

Mbappe helped his former club Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League semi-finals in the 2016-17 season almost singlehandedly, before moving to the Parisian club – initially on a loan fee and later, on a reported transfer fee of €135million.

He is only two matches short of clocking 100 appearances for PSG, and he has already scored 69 goals and recorded 36 assists.