Reports: How Manchester United, Real Madrid influenced Juventus to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Juventus last summer, apparently because they wanted to become a global force like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

This is according to Marco Bellinazzo, the author of La fine del calico Italiano (The end of Italian Football), who opened up on the €117million move recently.

“Juventus have been growing year upon year since Agnelli took over in 2010 but they knew that in order to become a top club on a European level they had to expand their appeal beyond the boundaries of Serie A,” he told Goal in an interview.

“They are trying to position themselves alongside clubs with massive global appeal and huge budgets like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United.

“To compete with these clubs, you need to have a strong squad, but also important players within that squad who have a lot of followers on social media.

“Quality coupled with popularity enables a club to increase its revenue.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, therefore, was the perfect signing for Juventus to achieve both of their objectives,” he explained.

The Bianconeri fought off huge competition from the likes of Manchester United, to bring the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to Turin in 2018 July.

So far, he has made 57 appearances for them, scoring 34 goals and recording 12 assists.