Chelsea are still waiting to hear whether they will be allowed to spend money in the upcoming transfer window. Their appeal is set to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sports on November 20, 2019. However, the Blues might be better off waiting six more months to sign one key target, who will be available for free!

According to a report by The Sun, Chelsea could sign key-target Elseid Hysaj next summer on a free transfer. The Albanian right-back is currently on the books of Napoli, where he has lost his place in the starting eleven to Giovanni di Lorenzo and Kevin Malcuit.

Hysaj’s agent recently revealed that the Italian giants did reject a bid from Chelsea for his client earlier. However, the London outfit could sign him for nothing next summer, with just six months remaining on his contract.

“Whatever happens with him, the outcome will be great,” revealed Hysaj’s agent, Mario Giuffredi.

“If we leave, we’ll do what we had to do in the summer. If we don’t leave, Napoli will lose the player on a free transfer, but it’ll always work out for us.

“A year-and-a-half ago, Napoli could’ve taken €50million (£43m) from Chelsea.

“If Hysaj stays at Napoli, the Neapolitan club risks losing the player for nothing.”

Meanwhile, Hysaj might not be guaranteed a starting spot at Stamford Bridge due to the resurgence of Reece James. The English right-back impressed during a Champions League tie against Ajax and was handed his full league debut by Frank Lampard against Crystal Palace – a match in which he constantly got the better of Wilfried Zaha.