Reports: Manchester United key target could join club in December ahead of official move

Manchester United are on an inconsistent run at the moment. The Red Devils are back to winning ways but have dropped points in between. The squad depth remains an issue for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with some key players still injured. One player might join the club in the coming weeks to help solve the problem.

According to a report by Express, Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic could join the club in December itself before sealing an official move in January. The Croatian striker is currently at Juventus, where he has been frozen out of the first team by manager Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri confirmed his Mandzukic was out of his plans early on. The striker is not allowed to train with his current teammates and is keeping in shape with the help of a personal trainer. Nevertheless, if Manchester United are able to strike an informal agreement with Juventus, the Croatian forward will be able to link up with his new teammates ahead of schedule and start training. Despite that, he will only be allowed to play in an official match once the deal goes through in January.

Mandzukic is not the only striker Manchester United are linked with. The Red Devils are also closely following UEFA Champions League sensation Erling Haaland, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally keen on his ex-player.