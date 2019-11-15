Arsenal star sends Instagram message to Barcelona star amidst January transfer rumours

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette seems to have sparked transfer rumours among fans on social media, with his latest “Happy birthday” wish to Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti.

On Friday, the star striker took to Instagram to post pictures of himself along with Umtiti – some of those were from their days as teammates at Olympique Lyonnais.

Check out the photos below:

It is no secret that Arsenal were linked with a move for the Barcelona defender during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

The Gunners’ boss Unai Emery was keen to overhaul his squad’s defence, and Umtiti was one of the main names in his wishlist.

The Barcelona centre-back, however, was not really keen to leave the club – and despite having remained absent for a major part of the 2018-19 season with a knee injury, the club also chose not to offload him ahead of the new season.

Arsenal eventually signed William Saliba as well as David Luiz instead – but the Umtiti rumours have gained pace once again, now that Lacazette has wished his former teammate on his birthday.

Umtiti, who turns 26 on Friday, is one of the most in-demand centre-backs in the world right now, and has already won the FIFA World Cup once, two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, one French Cup and one French Super Cup. He is also a former Under-20 World Champion.