The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped up his interest in RB Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Haaland, by sending his most-trusted scout to watch him play in the Austrian Bundesliga.

It is Adam Crafton, a football reporter for The Athletic, who reported on Friday that Solskjaer has dispatched Simon Wells, his most trusted scout, to monitor Haaland as Manchester United are preparing to ramp up their interest in him. Check out his tweet right here:

Exclusive: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dispatched his most trusted scout Simon Wells to watch and monitor Erling Haaland as #MUFC ramp up their interest. Full story on @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/Cc4II5FuQM — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) November 15, 2019

Haaland has emerged as one of the hottest young footballing prospects in Europe thanks to his stunning goalscoring form for Salzburg so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

He has scored 22 goals in just 16 games in all competitions this season, and Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus are some of the top clubs who have already been linked with a summer move for him ahead of the next season.

A few sources have named Manchester United to be the current leader in the transfer race for the 19-year-old, as Solskjaer has prior experience of working with him.

In case you did not know, Haaland’s senior debut at his former club Molde was handed to him by the 46-year-old, back when he was the Norwegian club’s manager.

Solskjaer hence hopes to sign the youngster next summer, according to The Athletic.