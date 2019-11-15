Reports: Atletico Madrid ready to match Barcelona’s asking price for out of favour star

Atletico Madrid are set to make a move for out of favour Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian was one of the most integral parts of the Barcelona squad until last year but the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax has seen him get relegated to the bench.

According to reports in Movistar+, the Diego Simeone-managed side are ready to bid €40 million for Rakitic and hope that the transfer could be completed in the January transfer window. The Croatian had recently explained that he is heartbroken at being relegated to the bench.

“How can I enjoy it? It’s like I’ve said many times, how does my little daughter feel when you take a toy from here?

“She feels sad. Well, I feel the same. They took my ball. I feel sad,” Rakitic said.

“I understand and respect the decisions of the coach or a club or whatever, but I think I’ve given a lot in these five years and I’ve been at my peak here. And what I want is to be able to continue enjoying, that is the most important thing for me. I enjoy playing.

“I’m 31 years old, I’m not 38, and I feel at my best,” he added.

Whether or not Atleti decide to make an official move remains to be seen.