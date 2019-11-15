Reports: Juventus set price for Manchester United target as January move nears

Manchester United have been in the market for a midfielder for some time now and want to add reinforcements to their squad in January itself. Multiple reports have linked out of favour Juventus midfielder Emre Can with the club and it seems that the Serie A giants have now set their price.

Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini were both sold in the last couple of transfer windows and despite being linked with the likes of Bruno Fernandes all throughout the summer, Manchester United did not get a new midfielder on board.

Multiple reports claim that they have shifted their focus towards the former Liverpool midfielder. The Germany international is looking for a way out from the club after being left out of their UEFA Champions League squad by manager Maurizio Sarri. And according to Daily Mail, the defending Serie A champions want at least £35million for Can.

United are expected to contact Juventus for the signing of Mario Mandzukic in January and there is a possibility that they might want to get the 25-year-old on board as well. Whether or not they believe he is worth the price Juventus are quoting for him remains to be seen.