Reports: LA Galaxy identify PSG superstar as Zlatan Ibrahimovic replacement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his departure from Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy recently and the club have even started looking for a worthy replacement for the Swede. If reports are to be believed, they have identified a Paris Saint-Germain superstar as his replacement.

The former Manchester United and AC Milan star announced his departure from the MLS through a witty Twitter post. And according to reports from Sky Italia (via Gianluca Di Marzio), LA Galaxy have now turned their attention towards PSG’s Edinson Cavani, whose contract with the Ligue 1 club is set to run out in 2020.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

Cavani had been linked with a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami as well but this new report has spiced things up. The 32-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future but is expected to leave the Paris-based club as his game time has significantly reduced ever since Mauro Icardi joined the club from Inter Milan.

It remains to be seen whether the Uruguayan decides to stay in Europe or move to MLS.