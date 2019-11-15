Reports: Club crisis could help Manchester United sign world class defender on the cheap

Manchester United have already spent a considerable amount of money to ‘fix’ their defence. The Red Devils spent above £130 Million this summer alone but despite that, find themselves locked in a mid-table battle. However, a sudden decrease in one player’s price tag could see them make a move.

According to a report by Italian outlet Il Mattino, via The Sun, Manchester United have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese centre-back is now available on a cheaper fee than before with his current club Napoli engulfed in a crisis.

A civil war involving the players, the owner, and the fans have thrown Napoli in turmoil. Uncertainty reigns over the future of several first-team players, including the likes of Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon, and Kalidou Koulibaly. As part of the ongoing crisis, the club wants to get rid of several players and have dropped the asking price for their centre-back to £69 Million.

Napoli owner, Aurelio de Laurentiis admitted in an older interview that he rejected a £91 Million offer for Koulibaly in the past, but could now lose him for 20 Million less.

“I loved Koulibaly the man so I refused £91m offer, but a time will come when I’ll have to sell him,” De Laurentiis had said.

Manchester United, meanwhile, paid a world-record fee for a defender this summer, when they signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City. The Englishman was drafted straight into the starting eleven and has been one of the better players for his team so far this season.