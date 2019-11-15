Reports: Premier League giants concerned three superstars could leave on free deals next summer

Tottenham Hotspur have had a horrible start to the season and things are far from getting normal for the North London side. While the on-field performances don’t seem to be improving, their off-field luck has taken a turn for the worse as well as three of their superstars are looking to leave on a free deal in the next summer transfer window.

Playmaker Christian Eriksen has been pushing for a move away from the club since the start of the summer window earlier this year. Real Madrid were heavily interested in the Denmark international and made several attempts to sign him. However, Spurs managed to keep hold of one of their most important players for at least another season.

Eriksen’s contract is set to run down after the 2019/20 season and if reports from Daily Star are to be believed, he is reluctant to sign a new deal and wants to leave on a free deal in the summer. The report adds that two more of his Spurs teammates are looking to follow his footsteps as both Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld don’t want to extend their contract with them.

As a result, all three of them could leave Spurs on free deals in the next summer transfer window, which would be a huge blow for the Mauricio Pochettino-managed side.