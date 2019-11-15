Arsenal star’s agent claims his client likes Italy, reveals Serie A club have registered their interest

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin’s agent Albert Botines has claimed that though the fullback is currently focussed on the North London club, a Serie A side have shown their interest in the Spain international. He even added that Bellerin likes Italy but refused to reveal the name of the club.

The Premier League giants have struggled to get going this season and quite a few of their players are wondering whether to continue their association with the club. Multiple reports have claimed that both of Arsenal’s forwards – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are focussing on their future and might leave if the club fail to qualify for UEFA Champions League.

While the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have been linked with an Italy move as well, another player in Bellerin has been added to that list now. His agent has claimed that he likes Italy and a Serie A side have shown their interest in the fullback.

“At the moment he is focused on the team’s commitments, comes from a bad injury and is returning to his levels,” Albert Botines told Sky Sports Italia.

“He likes Italy, the interest of an Italian club has been there but I can’t reveal it. He has a long contract and it won’t be easy to take him away from Arsenal. He is vice-captain, we will see how the season will go.”