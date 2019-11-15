LA Galaxy head coach reveals where Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to finish his career

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s two-year stint with Major League Soccer giants Los Angeles Galaxy came to an end on Thursday and with it, rumours about his next move gained pace. While there have been claims that Ibrahimovic might return to England with Manchester United, LA Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto has now revealed exactly where the Swedish legend wants to finish his career at.

Schelotto, while in conversation with Radio Kiss Kiss, claimed that while he doesn’t know anything about the former Paris Saint-Germain star’s next move, he is sure of the fact that the 38-year-old wants to finish his career in Italy.

“He does not know what he will do now. He is a wonderful player, but I don’t know what his next step will be – perhaps he’ll finish his career in Naples or with Milan. I don’t know where he will go but he deserves and wants to finish his career in Italy,” he said.

The former Sweden international has been linked with moves to AC Milan and Napoli, where his former coach at PSG, Carlo Ancelotti is managing currently. Schelotto even claimed that Ibrahimovic has ‘the characteristics that Napoli needs’.

“They know each other well,” Schelotto said. “Zlatan evidently has the characteristics that Napoli needs.”