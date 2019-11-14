Reports: Juventus chief in London to hold talks with Manchester United over January transfer

Manchester United will be sniffing around in the January transfer window, with the club looking to get back up after a torrid start. As a result, new players joining the team is a possibility, despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterating his faith in the current squad. And now, Juventus chief had flown to London to hold talks with the Red Devils regarding one player.

According to a report by The Sun, Juventus supremo Fabio Paratici is flying to London to hold talks with Manchester United regarding the sale of Mario Mandzukic. The Croatian forward is set to leave the club in January with the Red Devils one of the few potential suitors.

Furthermore, the report also states that while visiting United’s London headquarters, Paratici will also enquire about the availability of Paul Pogba, who the Bianconeri are still keen on. The Frenchman left Turin in 2016 to join Manchester United in a world record fee but has since been linked with a move back.

Paratici could also enquire about Chelsea pair Willian and Emerson while in London, the report continues. Maurizio Sarri is keen on reuniting with two of his former players despite Frank Lampard’s reluctance to sell the pair. Instead, the Blues are looking to tie them up on new deals.