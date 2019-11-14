Reports: Arsenal star prefers Serie A move, asks club to listen to offers

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira hasn’t had the best of times at the club and his one and a half-year stay has been far from successful. Manager Unai Emery’s tactics, coupled with the club’s misfortune has seen the Uruguayan struggle to settle down in London and reports claim that he wants a return to Serie A.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners in a deal believed to be worth €29 million from Serie A side Sampdoria. He has since made 65 appearances for the Premier League side, scoring four and assisting another five times and is a fan favourite as well. However, he has struggled to settle down in London which is why he is pushing for a move.

According to reports in Calciomercato, The Uruguayan prefers a move back to Italy and wants the club to listen to offers for him. The report claims that AC Milan are showing interest in the midfielder and Arsenal could be forced to let him leave in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

With Granit Xhaka closing an exit, Dani Ceballos’s future still unconfirmed and Mesut Ozil unsettled as well, Arsenal might need another major midfield overhaul. It remains to be seen whether they allow Torreira to leave in the winter window itself.