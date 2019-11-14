Reports: Juventus to rival Barcelona for signing of Chelsea star but Frank Lampard wants him to stay

Juventus are set to enter the market for Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian and will rival Barcelona for his signing. The player’s contract with the Premier League giants is set to come to an end after the ongoing 2019/20 season and clubs will be free to approach the winger for a pre-contract signing in the January transfer window.

Barcelona are said to be interested in the 31-year-old as he would add more depth to their squad and with Ousmane Dembele prone to injuries, they believe that Willian would be an able option for the Frenchman, coming off the bench. However, it seems that it won’t be straightforward for the Catalan side as Serie A champions Juventus are set to enter the race.

According to reports in Daily Mirror, Juventus will try and negotiate with the Brazilian’s entourage for a possible free transfer as Willian’s contract with Chelsea runs down after this season. Manager Frank Lampard, however, has claimed that they would want to keep hold of the player, who has made 11 Premier League appearances for this season.

“The word isn’t ‘no brainer’ because I can’t get involved in the money. That’s up to the club to do. But everyone sees how much I’m relying on him, and picking him and in what he is producing, I love him at this football club. So there’s my answer,” Lampard said when quizzed about Willian’s contract situation.