Ex-Manchester United star refuses to rule out possible Premier League return

Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay has refused to rule out a possible return to the English Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in the Dutch international, who left United for Olympique Lyon in 2017.

The 25-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 50 goals and assisting another 42 in 130 appearances for them. Memphis has been linked with a move to Spurs in the recent future and the North London club are reportedly a big fan of the player.

Multiple reports have claimed that Spurs sent scouts to watch the winger during both of Lyon’s last UEFA Champions League encounters. When quizzed about a possible return to the Premier League, Memphis said that it’s a very nice competition and it is up to the club who’s showing interest in him.

He added that he would like to play for a club which can play around him and thus didn’t rule out a return to England.

“It’s a very nice competition. It’s up to the club that is interested,” he said while in conversation with Voetbal Primeur. “I belong in a team that plays good football and can play around me, so that I can do my thing. I never rule it out.”