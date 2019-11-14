Reports: Chelsea set price tag on want-away star with Serie A giants interested

Chelsea FC may yet be allowed to spend money in the January 2020 window, with the club set to appeal in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sports. An end to their embargo will not only allow players to come in but will also give an escape route to some of the underused stars. One such player has been put on the market by the Blues.

According to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea have named the final price for striker Olivier Giroud amid interest from Inter Milan. The Blues are willing to let the veteran forward leave for just £7 Million after he fell behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order.

Giroud started the season behind Abraham under new manager Frank Lampard but made back-to-back starts against Leicester City in the Premier League and Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. He even scored in the latter but could not prevent his team from losing on penalties.

Nevertheless, Abraham soon took off in the league and has since scored ten times. Furthermore, Batshuayi has added five goals of his own in the league and the cups, pushing Giroud further towards the fringes of the first team.

Inter Milan are ready to offer the Frenchman a way out as they look to replace the injured Alexis Sanchez. The Nerazzurri will likely make on offer for him in January, provided Chelsea’s transfer ban is lifted and they are able to sign a replacement.