Reports: Manchester United on alert with key target looking to leave current club next summer

Summer 2020 is shaping up to be a big one in terms of transfers. Several talented players are expected to be a subject of bidding wars as Europe’s best look to strengthen their squads. Manchester United are expected to be involved in quite a few of these deals and have been handed an early boost by one such target.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Manchester United target Jadon Sancho is set to leave current club Borussia Dortmund after the 2019/20 season. Recent events have unsettled Sancho and the club is now prepared to let him go for the right price.

The Red Devils are not alone in the race for the Englishman. Fellow Premier League outfits Chelsea and Liverpool have also expressed an interest in the ex-Manchester City academy star. They are joined by Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain who are also keen on signing the England international.

Manchester United did attempt to get a jump on their rivals and enter negotiations early for their target. The Red Devils were interested in beginning talks with both Dortmund and Sancho last season itself, as revealed by an Amazon documentary. However, the German side was unwilling to sell their player at that point and thus the deal did not move forward.

Nevertheless, with the Englishman now worth up to £100 Million, Dortmund have reportedly decided that it is time to sell him. As such, they have also begun their search for a suitable replacement.