Reports: Chelsea register bid for Argentina wonderkid after scouting him at FIFA U17 World Cup

On November 20, 2019, Chelsea FC will appeal their transfer ban ahead of the Court of Arbitration for Sports. If their ban is lifted, the Blues will be allowed to spend money on new players six months ahead of schedule. As such, the club hierarchy is hard at work to identify and bring in players and have even bid for one target.

As per a report by The Sun, Chelsea FC have registered a £3 Million bid for Argentina starlet, Matias Godoy. The Blues scouted Godoy at the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup, where he was instrumental in his team’s run till the round of sixteen.

However, the London-based club will face competition from Milan giants, Inter and AC Milan for the youngster. Nevertheless, the player himself seems to be holding out for a move to Chelsea and expressed his delight when he learnt about their interest.

“The fact that Chelsea is following me is a little moving and I take it in the best way possible but must continue to work,” said Godoy recently.

“I am full of pride. Me and my family have made a very big sacrifice to get here.

“Already being in the national team is a great pride for me.”

Frank Lampard’s side has been linked with several players with a potential end to their transfer ban in sight. Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, and Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are some of the names attached to the Blues’ transfer rumours in the recent weeks.