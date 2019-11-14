Reports: Serie A star in talks to join Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois replacement

The latest word around the rumour mill is that AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been offered to Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

It is Don Balon who reports that Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola is keen on shipping his client off to Real Madrid, after a previous attempt to do so failed two years ago, ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Earlier this summer, it was claimed that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) were also behind the 20-year-old, but they dropped all interest in him in the last minute, as they signed Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas on a loan move instead.

And during October, it was reported that Donnarumma and Raiola have rejected AC Milan’s latest renewal bid – thereby fueling more talks on an impending transfer move.

The Italian shot-stopper has been a key part of the AC Milan side for a few years now, but the club’s inability to find form and qualify for the UEFA Champions League have resulted in him seeking challenges elsewhere in Europe.

According to Don Balon, Donnarumma is currently rated in the €70million bracket, and with Zinedine Zidane seemingly losing patience with Thibaut Courtois, it will not be a surprise if the lanky Belgian is replaced with him during the upcoming summer transfer window.