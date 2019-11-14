According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly as one of their top defensive targets for next summer – and President Florentino Perez wants to offload Eder Militao in a player-plus-cash deal to sign him in exchange.

Don Balon claims that Perez no longer wants Eder Militao in the Real Madrid squad, as the Brazilian has made little to no impact ever since he signed for them from FC Porto this summer.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, Militao has made just four appearances for Los Blancos – three in La Liga and one in the Champions League. This goes on to prove that the 21-year-old is not really a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans this season, which is why he could make way for Koulibaly, who has been a long-term target for the Spanish side.

The Spanish news agency has further claimed that Real Madrid will part ways with both Militao and another €50million in transfer fees, in exchange for the Senegalese centre-back.

During the summer, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti had claimed that Koulibaly is not for sale, also terming the 28-year-old as the best centre-back in the world.

“The best centre back in the world? I would say so,” he said, before adding:

“And he can still improve. He is worth €150million and he is not available for transfer.”

It remains to be seen whether the former Madrid boss will reverse his decision based on Perez’ latest offer.