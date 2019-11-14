Reports: Real Madrid, Barcelona to battle for the signing of Arsenal star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that both Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off each other in a transfer race for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It is Sky Sports who reports that both La Liga sides are looking keen to make an offer for Aubameyang next summer, when he will have just one year remaining on his current contract at Arsenal.

The Gabon international joined Arsenal in 2018, from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €63.75million. Since then, he has made 79 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 50 times and assisting another 12 times.

In the 2018-19 season alone, he scored 31 goals in 51 appearances. 22 of those goals came from 36 Premier League matches – and that earned him the Premier League Golden Boot as well.

This season, he has scored nine goals from 14 appearances so far.

Earlier during October, it was revealed that the 30-year-old “dreams” of playing for Real Madrid after making a promise to his grandfather.

According to The Sun, Aubameyang’s mother spoke of her son’s dream to play for Los Blancos, back in 2016.

“My family have always been Real Madrid and I would like to see him in white,” she was quoted as saying.

“He promised his grandfather that he would play for Real Madrid and since he was a little boy he spoke about Madrid and never about Barcelona.”