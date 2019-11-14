Manchester United handed major boost as key target's agent hints at possible move

In what has been deemed a major boost for Manchester United as far as the transfer market is concerned, their key target Dani Olmo’s boss has indicated that his client would like to leave his current club Dinamo Zagreb.

“Dani is impressive both as a footballer and as a person. Very modest and ambitious at the same time. He wants to learn every day and I’m proud to have him on the team,” Dinamo Zagreb’s manager Nenad Bjelica said, before adding:

“I think we are just watching his last match at Dinamo. There are so many offers. In the end, the club and the player will decide together what is best for both sides. He is ready to play for the best clubs in Europe.”

Earlier in September, the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder himself had accused Dinamo Zagreb of labelling a fairly hefty asking price for him, which is why the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool lost interest.

“I have nothing to hide – I wanted to leave Dinamo Zagreb. I wanted to move on and join a strong club in the five big leagues,” Olmo told Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti, before adding:

“I thought this summer was the best time to leave. Such a separation would have been best for the player and club, it is when you can get the best transfer.”

“I think my price was too high. Not because I think I’m worthless, but because I play in the Croatian league, and the foreign clubs pay attention to this. Realistically, it’s difficult for a player in the Croatian league to reach this price,” he concluded.

