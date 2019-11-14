Amid links to both AC Milan and Inter Milan, Real Madrid ace Luka Modric has revealed that he is keen to move to the Serie A at some stage of his career.

Given that Modric is already 34 years of age, it is safe to assume that he has entered the twilight years of his footballing career which has spanned over 16 years so far. As a result, a Serie A move could happen soon for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist.

Earlier this week, Modric spoke to reporters after receiving the prestigious Golden Foot award for 2019 in Monte Carlo, and he revealed that a switch to Italy may be on the cards for him in future.

“I like Italy, I follow Serie A because many of my teammates from the national team are there. Italians are fantastic. Italy is close to Croatia and people have similar mentalities,” the Croatian midfielder said, before adding:

“I like Italy, we’ll see if someday I play in Italy, I can’t talk about this because I’m a Real Madrid player. I’m enjoying my time there and at the time being, I see my future in Madrid.”

Modric further chose to play his cards close to his chest, upon asked about who he thought the next Ballon d’Or winner was.

“We’ll see who wins the next Ballon d’Or, I don’t know who it will be, there are a few candidates but we’ll only find out in December who won it,” he said.

Quotes via SempreMilan.