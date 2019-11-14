Reports: Barcelona considering loan moves for two first-team stars in January

According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Barcelona are planning to send two of their first-team stars on six-months-long loan deals, during the upcoming January transfer window.

This is as per the claims made by Sport, who reports via Express that Carles Alena and Moussa Wague are the two Barcelona stars who are all set to leave the club on loan deals in January.

The Spanish news agency adds that Ernesto Valverde – the manager of the Blaugranas – is ready to listen to loan offers for both players. He is reportedly not interested in offloading either of them on permanent deals just yet, but at the same, both stars are just fringe players for Valverde at the moment, and he considers it best to give them more game time by allowing them to ply their trade elsewhere.

Alena, 21, is a central-midfielder, but has managed to make just one appearance so far in 2019-20 – whereas Wague, a right-back, is yet to make his first appearance this season.

Alena was also in news recently, for expressing his displeasure at Barcelona after the club failed to consult him before handing his number 21 jersey to new big-money signing Frenkie de Jong.

“I knew that Frenkie wanted the 21 and it was something between him and me,” he said, before adding:

“I would have liked a message from the board because they promised him the shirt without warning me. They promised him it without telling me anything.”

“I don’t feel good because I’ve always behaved well with the club, we have good communication. They just needed to drop me a message.”