Reports: Manchester United in talks with Juventus over possible move for star duo

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United have entered talks with Juventus, over the possibility of signing both Mario Mandzukic and Merih Demiral from the Serie A giants.

According to Mirror, Fabio Paratici – the Sporting Director of Juventus – has flown to the United Kingdom, for transfer talks with Manchester United chiefs at the club’s headquarters in London.

It is being said that the transfers of Mandzukic and Demiral are the primary topics of discussion, while Juventus will also consider launching a bid for United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Turin-based newspaper La Stampa claims that Paratici will finalize a deal for Mandzukic as Manchester United look to sign the striker for a reported transfer fee of £13million in January.

Mirror further reports that the Red Devils are also likely to discuss the availability of the young defender Demiral – who will also be watched by their scouts when he plays for Turkey against Iceland on Thursday night.

Demiral, who is just 21 years old at the moment, joined Juventus during this summer – but has barely featured for them after they signed Matthijs de Ligt.

The Turkey international may hence be allowed to leave – and right now, United and Arsenal are the leaders in the transfer race to sign him.