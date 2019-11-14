Reports: Manchester United handed major boost as key target hints at possible move

According to the latest reports, Jadon Sancho wants to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer – and the news comes as a major boost for Manchester United, who have been targeting the youngster for a long time now.

Sancho is a right-winger by trade, and he joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, for a reported transfer fee of just €7.84million. Since then, he has made 71 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 18 goals and providing 31 assists.

This season alone, he has recorded four goals and eights assists till date, from just 16 appearances.

Other developments this season, however, are understood to have left him unsettled and weighing up his future.

Last month, he was fined £86,000 and was also dropped for Dortmund’s Bundesliga fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach after returning late from international duty.

Sancho was also forced to report for extra training alone, and last week, manager Lucien Favre publicly admonished him after he was substituted just 36 minutes into their clash against Bayern Munich.

On Wednesday, Daily Mail claimed that the 19-year-old is now considering his future in Germany and that he has expressed interest to leave the Signal Iduna Park, thereby dishing out “further encouragement” to several top European clubs who have already started targeting him.

Apart from Manchester United, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are also said to be interested in the pacy winger.

The report further claims that Dortmund aims to sell Sancho ahead of the 2020-21 season for a transfer fee which is not less than €116million – however, given the fact that the England international has already sparked a transfer race between several top-tier clubs, it is expected that his final sale price will be much greater than €116million.