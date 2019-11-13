Reports: Barcelona youngster on Manchester City radar after falling out with Lionel Messi

Manchester City may have fallen to a stunning 3-1 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday, but they know they can still catch the Reds with a string of positive results, and possibly a good bit of investment in the January transfer window.

Looking to the January window might end up being key for City boss Pep Guardiola, as a number of injuries have forced him to look to his impressive squad depth that may still need a bit of strengthening.

Don Balon are now reporting that City’s current defensive problems could be the catalyst for the arrival of a player in that position, and it might well be a young man from Barcelona.

Junior Firpo arrived at Barca this year with serious pedigree and a bright future ahead of him, but he has struggled to find a spot in Ernesto Valverde’s first team, resulting in some obvious frustration.

Versatile as he is, Firpo is still unable to find a position in the Blaugrana side, and his well documented problems with Lionel Messi from the past could come back to haunt him.

The report says that old tweets from Firpo directed towards Messi might still be an issue, and with a lack of playing time and belief, perhaps moving to Manchester could be the right platform for the 23-year-old to fulfil his true potential.