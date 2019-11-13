Reports: Manchester United frontrunners to sign £85m target after Barcelona pull out

Manchester United have been handed a major transfer boost in their pursuit of landing Erling Braut Haaland in the summer transfer window, after Barcelona reportedly pulled out of a move for the youngster.

ESPN FC are reporting that Haaland was considered as an option to replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona, but his £85m price tag proved to be too much for the Catalans to cough up.

As a result, the ball is now back in the court of Manchester United, who failed to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, and may not be able to do too much transfer business of their choice in January either.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of Manchester United, is someone who knows Haaland really well, handing the Norwegian his debut back when he was manager of Molde.

This makes United a frontrunner to sign the striker who has been prolific this season for Red Bull Salzburg, scoring 26 times in just 18 appearances for the Austrian side this campaign.

His recent exploits in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) have particularly caught the eye of several top European clubs and it could end with a big money move taking place next summer and possibly even this January.