Reports: PSG consider moving for Barcelona superstar as Kylian Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face a crucial few transfer windows with the futures of their top stars in serious doubt. Neymar Jr could be headed back to Barcelona or even Real Madrid, while Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with practically every top team in Europe.

To deal with this transfer trouble, the Parisians might be trying to cover their bases, and Marca are reporting that should Mbappe make a move away from the French Champions, they could have a replacement ready.

The man considered to be Mbappe’s successor is Antoine Griezmann, who moved to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid just this summer, but life at the Catalans hasn’t been too friendly to the World Cup winner.

Question marks remain over his relationship with Lionel Messi in the Barca side, and his hot and cold form is posing a problem for a team looking to win both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this season.

PSG are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, and should they have reason to believe that Mbappe is set for a departure, they could look at Griezmann as the man to fill his place.

With Mbappe reportedly unwilling to sign a new contract, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this move actually happen.