Reports: Paris Saint-Germain ready to move for Real Madrid star in next summer transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior and are ready to make a move for him in the next summer transfer window. Los Blancos are said to be interested in Kylian Mbappe while Barcelona maintain their interest in Neymar, and if one of the two PSG superstars leave, the Ligue 1 side will make a move for the young Brazilian.

Vinicius joined Madrid last year in the summer transfer window and was one of the better players in what was a forgettable season for the Madridistas. Though he was one of the better performers for Madrid last season, manager Zinedine Zidane isn’t using him as a regular starter for now.

According to reports in Diario Sport (via Sportsmole), PSG are ready to move in with a big-money bid for the 19-year-old next summer if one of their superstars leave. However, the Brazilian still has over five years left on his contract with Real Madrid and it looks highly unlikely that the La Liga giants will let one of their brightest prospects leave so early.

“I always try to give them confidence because they are very young boys,” Zidane had said after Vinicius and Rodrygo’s goals saw Madrid register a 2-0 victory over Osasuna. “We are here for everyone to improve and I’m happy for him [Vinicius] because he needed this goal.

“We will continue now and try to rest well thinking we have a game on Saturday. It has been a good game in everything. Fede Valverde has played a great game and I’m glad because he is very young and has an extraordinary future.”