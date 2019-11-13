Reports: Real Madrid preparing world record €400m bid for PSG superstar

Real Madrid, after adding Eden Hazard to their squad for a reported sum of 100 million, are preparing bid for another galactico signing as they aim to get back to challenging for titles on all fronts in the upcoming seasons. While they were heavily interested in getting Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar on board in the summer, Los Blancos have now turned their attention towards his teammate, Kylian Mbappe.

Along with Barcelona, Madrid were in the market for the Brazilian superstar but the French giants managed to hold on to Neymar. And while the Blaugrana are still looking to get their former star back, Madrid have shifted their focus towards the FIFA World Cup-winning star.

If reports from Le Parisien (via Calciomercato) are to be believed, Los Blancos are preparing a €400 million bid for the young Frenchman. Manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez have made Mbappe their top target for the next summer transfer window and are ready to break the bank to get him on board.

The report adds that Madrid are ready to shell out as much as €400 million, which will shatter the record set by PSG, who spent €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona. Whether or not the Ligue 1 side will be ready to sell him remains to be seen.