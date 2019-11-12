Reports: PSG demand Real Madrid star in exchange for Kylian Mbappe

According to the latest reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are apparently ready to sell part ways with Kylian Mbappe due to Real Madrid’s interest in him – but on one condition: they want Vinicius Jr. in exchange for the Frenchman.

It is Express that claims that PSG are keen on signing sign Vinicius, so as to “soften the blow of” losing Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Earlier this week, Sport reported that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane could get an opportunity to sign the 20-year-old in the not too distant future.

At the same time, Vinicius, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, has fallen down the pecking order under the former FIFA World Cup winner, with summer signing Rodrygo now given more preference to start matches with the first-team.

Meanwhile, Zidane had claimed that it was the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s dream to join the Spanish giants someday, only for PSG’s sporting director Leonardo to hit back, saying: “Honestly, it [the claims] is a bit irritating, it’s annoying, it’s not the first time this has happened.”

“I think that now is not the time to talk about this. He is a player who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract with us, so to talk about what he wants, his “dream”, every time… if we can just stop this, pause this talk.”

To which Zidane replied: “I’ve said nothing, just what the player said, that his dream was one day to play here. I’ll say it again and I would say it every day. I have nothing more to say about Leonardo, I can say whatever I want.”