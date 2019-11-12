Reports: Manchester United starlet decides against contract renewal amidst Juventus interest

It has been reported that Manchester United star Tahith Chong is no longer keen to renew his contract at Old Trafford, thanks to the interest in him from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

19-year-old Chong is out of contract in June, and according to Daily Mail, Manchester United fear that the winger would leave to join Juventus in the summer, on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato has claimed that Chong has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. that he will not be renewing his deal with them, as he is keen to look for new challenges elsewhere in Europe.

The former Feyenoord ace joined Manchester United in 2016 and went on to represent his new club’s Under-18 side, but then had his season cut short due to an injury in January 2017. In 2018, he made his Under-23 debut and also scored his team’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Finally, in October 2018, he earned his first call-up to the senior team under Jose Mourinho, in a Champions League fixture against Juventus. Despite so, it was not until earlier this year that he was handed his debut by Solskjaer.

Chong was highly rated at Manchester United, but the lack of first-team opportunities are likely to force him to join Juventus next season, according to Daily Mail.