Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign key Real Madrid target for €65million

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his club to sign RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland during the summer. Haaland is also a target for Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid.

It is Don Balon who reports that Real Madrid had tabled an offer of €50million for the 19-year-old Norwegian striker, but Juventus are now getting ready to outbid them by submitting an offer of €65million.

Earlier last month, it was claimed that Haaland is also a target for Manchester United – but the player himself had dismissed those rumours, saying he was “bored” of the talks.

“It’s boring [the rumours about Manchester United]. I’m bored now. On a scale of 1 to 10 [of how bored]? 9.9,” he said.

‘The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure.”

‘The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future.”

“It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded,” Haaland added.

The Salzburg star scored 7 goals in his first four Champions League appearances this season – including a hat-trick against Genk and a brace against Napoli – and has already been identified as one of the biggest and most important future stars in football.

