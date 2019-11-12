Reports: Real Madrid ready to sign €55million-rated Manchester United target in January

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are all set to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP during the upcoming January transfer window. Fernandes is also a key target for Manchester United.

It is Don Balon who reports that Real Madrid have apparently been “gifted” a chance to sign Fernandes, after the Portuguese international offered himself to them in the past week.

According to the report, the midfielder, who is valued at around €55million, has contacted Real Madrid and informed them that he will be available to sign with them during the upcoming January transfer window, which is when he will be leaving Sporting CP.

This news comes as a major setback for Manchester United, whose manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had identified him as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba – who himself is keen on a move to Real Madrid.

Fernandes attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe during the summer, by virtue of his fantastic performances for Sporting and the Portuguese national team.

The 25-year-old also lifted the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League, with Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before the beginning of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

So far this season, he has recorded nine goals and six assists in 17 games in all competitions – quite impressive numbers, especially when considering that he is a midfielder.