Barcelona have reportedly suffered a slight setback as far as Lionel Messi’s contract situation is concerned, as the Argentine talisman has apparently put off negotiations until the 2020-21 season, which is his final year at the club as per his current contract.

Marca reports that Messi has “no intention” of entering discussions to renew his contract until the 2020-21 season. However, the 32-year-old still wants to continue at the club, as mentioned by Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu in a recent interview.

“Surely it will be the wish of all parties, if he [Messi] feels strong and ambitious, to extend this contract indefinitely,” Bartomeu said, before adding:

“Ultimately it is he who must decide. He has earned the right to decide when he will stop playing football. But as he said a few weeks ago, he wants to finish his playing career at Barcelona.”

“Over the next two or three seasons our leader will continue to be Leo Messi. There’s no doubt that he is still young, still strong. He is still ambitious.”

“So Leo Messi will still play with us for the next two, three, four or five years. I have no doubts about that.”

“I have no doubt that after Messi finishes his career as a footballer he will remain linked to this club for the rest of his life,” he concluded.