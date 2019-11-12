Reports: Chelsea to fight Tottenham, Leicester City for Ligue 1 striker

Chelsea went through the entire summer transfer window without buying a new player. The Blues were put under an embargo by FIFA for breaching their rules with regards to minors. However, the London outfit may soon find themselves free to spend again and are thus looking to bring in one Ligue 1 striker, for whom they will have to fight rivals Tottenham and Leicester City.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in the race for FC Metz forward, Habib Diallo. The 24-year-old has been prolific for the Ligue 1 strugglers and has netted eight times in the league.

The Senegalese international offers versatility and can play across the attack. Furthermore, the Premier League trio will have to pay just £10 Million if they wish to sign him on a permanent basis. However, Diallo’s price may shoot up if the clubs get involved in a bidding war.

Chelsea could soon be looking in the transfer market for a back-up striker, especially if Olivier Giroud ends up leaving in the January window. The Frenchman is said to be dissatisfied over his lack of involvement with the first team this season and is linked with several clubs regarding a transfer.

The Blues could end up moving for Diallo if their ban is lifted and if Giroud leaves. However, they will face competition for the striker with both Spurs and Leicester City also vying for his signature.