Reports: Real Madrid set to beat Manchester United to sign €150million-rated star

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have apparently gained an advantage over Manchester United in the transfer race for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jadon Sancho.

CaughtOffside claims that Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund share an excellent relationship with each other, and that could result in the player being sold to Los Blancos during the next summer transfer window in 2020.

Sancho has been a key target for Manchester United for quite some time now – in fact, the Red Devils were keen on signing him since early 2018, when the England international started showing signs of extraordinary talent in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old former Manchester City star himself has made it clear that he would like to leave the Signal Iduna Park soon, in a bid to pursue new challenges elsewhere in Europe.

Earlier last month, Dortmund famously claimed that they turned down a mega offer for the youngster. The offer apparently came from an unnamed “super club”, according to CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“A chief of one of the super clubs asked me back in spring if there was a chance [to sign Sancho] but I told him straight away he should forget about it and he never contacted me again,” Watzke told Dortmund newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten.

“There aren’t many 19-year-olds with such potential,” he added. “He is also not a player from the region or one who would have any connection to it.

“When you have a player like Jadon Sancho, you must reassess the situation every single year.”

“Everything else would not be honest. If a foreign player is not convinced that the club is right for him at the exact time, it just does not make any sense,” he then concluded.