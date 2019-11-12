Reports: Liverpool eye cut-price move for Premier League star; swap deal also on cards

Liverpool have made a name for themselves recently for picking up shrewd deals in order to strengthen their squad. The Reds brought in the likes of Roberto Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri, Giorginio Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren, and Joel Matip by paying less than a premium. And they are now eyeing another such deal for one Premier League star.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Liverpool are eyeing a cut-price deal for AFC Bournemouth star, Ryan Fraser. The Scottish winger is in the final year of his contract and the Premier League side is looking to offload him for a fee in January rather than losing him for free next summer.

Arsenal too have been linked with Fraser in the past few months, however, the Gunners’ interest decreased following the arrival of Nicolas Pepe. Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking for someone to provide back-up to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

As per the report, the Reds are already in advance talks with the Cherries over the winger who could potentially involve loanee Harry Wilson in the deal. Wilson is spending the season on loan at Bournemouth and has scored four times this season.

It remains to be seen, however, if Liverpool agree to permanently sell Wilson at this point with the Welshman putting in impressive performances over the course of the last two seasons.