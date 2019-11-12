The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane has apparently released a five-man transfer shortlist. ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window in January.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz, Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes and AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek are the five names being considered by Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window – according to Tuttomercatoweb, as reported via Express.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that Zidane no longer wants Isco or James Rodriguez at the Santiago Bernabeu – and both players have already fallen down the pecking order under him at the club.

Isco, who is currently 27 years of age, has started just two La Liga matches so far this season, while James Rodriguez – who returned from Bayern Munich this summer after a two-years-long loan spell – has started just four out of the 13 league matches held so far.

Real Madrid have been linked with Pogba, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Ruiz and Fernandes for a while now – and both Pogba and Eriksen were expected to seal the move to the club during the summer itself. However, that did not happen, and as Zidane remains interested in signing them, it seems likely that they will launch bids for both players during January.

Ruiz, Fernandes and Van de Beek have been lined up as alternatives for the Premier League duo, as per Express‘ report.