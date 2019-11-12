PHOTO: PSG superstar spotted at Barcelona amidst transfer rumours

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Neymar was spotted at the Barcelona airport on Tuesday, while he was returning to Paris after spending the weekend in the city with several friends, including Barcelona midfielder Arthur.

The Spanish news agency Marca released a photo as well. Take a look:

According to Marca, Neymar partied in Spain despite suffering from a thigh injury that sidelined him in the last few games for PSG. And although the reporters were able to capture the Brazilian’s photo, he avoided commenting on their questions.

Earlier today, it was reported that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on renewing their interest in the 27-year-old.

He almost left the Parc des Princes during the summer transfer window, after openly expressing interest in returning to Spain, where he played for the Blaugrana until the end of the 2016-17 season.

Neymar even reportedly held a meeting with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, requesting him to sanction his move back to his former club, who he called his “home”.

But Real Madrid were also interested in his potential signing, and that eventually, he remained at PSG, although it may only be until the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.