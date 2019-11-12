Reports: Manchester United enter race for French wonder-kid; to fight with Barcelona for his signature

Manchester United’s transfer drive of late has focused on bringing ‘big names’ to the club, such as the likes of Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire. However, the Red Devils keep a keen eye on some of the budding talents across Europe and are even said to be interested in moving for one. Barcelona, too, are keen on signing him.

According to a report by L’Equipe, via Daily Mail, Manchester United are the latest ‘big’ club to enter the race for Stade Rennais’s (Rennes) wonderkid, Eduardo Camavinga. The French midfielder made a start for the club aged sixteen during the opening day win over heavyweights Paris Saint Germain and was even named Ligue 1’s Player of the Month for August.

The Rennes starlet has earned comparisons with compatriot, and current Manchester United star, Paul Pogba for a similar playstyle and will cost any potential buyer up to £26 Million in transfer fees.

The recently turned 17-year-old midfielder is being watched by several other top European clubs as well, including FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The former do indeed have a former Rennes prodigy among their ranks in the form of Ousmane Dembele, who happens to share the same agent with Camavinga.

As a result, Manchester United must now move quickly if they intend to sign Camavinga, with his stock rising each passing day.