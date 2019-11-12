According to reports from Italy, Manchester United star Paul Pogba is unhappy with his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he wants to rejoin his former club Juventus next summer.
It is Daily Mail, who reports via TuttoSport that Pogba is ready to “push for a return” to Juventus next summer. Earlier this summer, he tried in vain to secure a dream move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, despite manager Zinedine Zidane’s interest in signing him.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner left Juventus to join Manchester United in 2016, for a then-world record transfer fee of £89million.
And now, another Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that the 27-year-old has a poor relationship with his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.
Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the relationship between Pogba and Solskjaer is “poor”, amidst strong interest from Juventus.
Meanwhile, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola also wants the player to shift back to Juventus, and is reportedly confident of convincing the Bianconeri to re-sign him, according to Express.
During this summer, Raiola successfully brokered a deal that saw AFC Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt move to Turin.
At the same time, former United manager David Moyes has warned the club that they must keep Pogba at all costs.
“He is still Manchester United’s best midfielder player,” Moyes told TalkSport, before adding:
“He could probably play for any team in the world, certainly in Europe. He’d get a game for any team.”