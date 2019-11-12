According to reports from Italy, Manchester United star Paul Pogba is unhappy with his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he wants to rejoin his former club Juventus next summer.

It is Daily Mail, who reports via TuttoSport that Pogba is ready to “push for a return” to Juventus next summer. Earlier this summer, he tried in vain to secure a dream move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, despite manager Zinedine Zidane’s interest in signing him.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner left Juventus to join Manchester United in 2016, for a then-world record transfer fee of £89million.