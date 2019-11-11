According to reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe has decided to snub Real Madrid in favour of a move to the Premier League, due to Liverpool’s interest in signing him next summer.

It is Don Balon who reports that Mbappe is no longer keen on a move to Real Madrid, as he finds the prospect of joining Liverpool to be more attractive. The report further claims that Liverpool are also ready to shell out as much as €250million for the 20-year-old, as manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for suitable successors to replace Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Earlier last week, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo had engaged in a minor row with each other, after the former claimed that it was the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s dream to join Los Blancos someday.

Leonardo had hit back, saying: “Honestly, it [the claims] is a bit irritating, it’s annoying, it’s not the first time this has happened.”

“I think that now is not the time to talk about this. He is a player who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract with us, so to talk about what he wants, his “dream”, every time… if we can just stop this, pause this talk.”

To which Zidane replied: “I’ve said nothing, just what the player said, that his dream was one day to play here. I’ll say it again and I would say it every day. I have nothing more to say about Leonardo, I can say whatever I want.”

But now, Don Balon‘s report says that the tables have turned, with the youngster getting all set for a move to England.