Reports: Manchester United eyeing January move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United are keen on reuniting with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, amid interest from a few Serie A and La Liga clubs including AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and so on.

It is Mirror who reports that Manchester United may sign Ibrahimovic during the upcoming winter transfer window in January, when he will run out of his current contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) giants LA Galaxy.

With no new contract agreed by him with any team just yet, the 38-year-old Swedish striker is all set to become a free agent – and that will further hike the interest in him, as any club who will sign him will not have to pay off a transfer fee.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are already expected to target a centre-forward in the new year after struggling for goals so far this season. Due to this very reason, Juventus’ veteran forward Mario Mandzukic has also emerged as a key target for the Red Devils over the past few weeks.

Earlier last week, MLS commissioner Don Graber famously claimed that Ibrahimovic is already on his way to AC Milan – which is another one of his former clubs.

“Zlatan is an interesting character. He keeps me very busy and you need this kind of players like what happened with Beckham a few years ago,” Graber told ESPN, before adding:

“He is 38 years old & has now been signed by Milan, one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

The above claim is yet to be verified, and hence it is safe to say that United are still a part of the transfer race for the world-class striker.